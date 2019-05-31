Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer during NBA Finals

"Onward" is set in a world much like our own suburbia, with airplanes, lawnmowers and smartphones. The first teaser trailer dropped Thursday night during the NBA Finals.
The all-new original feature follows teenage elf brothers, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there," according to a Pixar press release. In the trailer, we also meet Ian's hyper-active pet dragon, Blazey.
The film shared a new poster on its Facebook page on Thursday.
The animated adventure also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.
"Onward" hits theaters March 6, 2020.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
