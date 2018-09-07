ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
The rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact occurred within the West Hollywood city limits, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, the police spokesperson said, adding that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcrashrapperhip-hopmusic newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
Fall Fashion Week begins in New York City
Legendary actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 on LI
Police search for suspect in Williamsburg attempted rape
Man arrested after jumping on top of police car
How Florence may impact the coast this weekend
GoFundMe: Homeless man will receive balance of funds
Legendary actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82
Suspect wanted in brutal Brooklyn home invasion
Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn
Show More
Hillary Clinton to attend opening of Mario Cuomo Bridge
Trump denounces anonymous column as officials cry 'Not me!'
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Lack of air conditioning on the 1 train leaves riders boiling mad
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
More News