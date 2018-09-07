Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

The rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, authorities said.No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.After the initial impact occurred within the West Hollywood city limits, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.No injuries were reported, the police spokesperson said, adding that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.