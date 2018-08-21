EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing after blowing tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport

TETERBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
A plane carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 others made an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The Gulfstream IV was en route to London Luton Airport in the United Kingdom when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the two front tires had blown.

The pilot began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. It flew over Connecticut for the next few hours before landing at Stewart Airport in New Windsor, Orange County around 4:00 p.m. The FAA will investigate the incident.



A spokesperson confirmed the plane was carrying Post Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Posts to social media showed Post Malone and his entourage boarding the plane at Teterboro.

Post Malone's fans greeted him at the airport and could be heard cheering as the plane landed.

Post Malone was scheduled to perform at the Reading and Leeds Festival in England over the weekend, according to his website's tour schedule.

The face-tattooed singer/rapper took home the song of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in New York for his hit "Rockstar," featuring 21 Savage. The song is from his latest album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys."

The 23-year-old was joined on stage by rockers Aerosmith and 21 Savage for a wild performance that closed out the awards show.

The Associated Press contributed to this story,
