Gilgo Beach investigators return to murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Investigators with the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force returned to the Massapequa Park home of murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

The task force embarked on an extensive search at the home at 7 a.m. Monday.

Two white tents could be seen set up in the front yard while forensic crews were spotted assembling cardboard boxes near large blue plastic bins -- presumably for more evidence collection.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing four women whose bodies were found near one another in a marshy stretch close to Gilgo Beach.

The bodies of the Gilgo Beach Four -- Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - were all found wrapped in burlap.

The renewed interest in Heuermann's home comes as investigators continue to try to solve the deaths of six other Gilgo victims.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney would only say that as "new information comes in, it becomes necessary to take additional steps," and that the search is "part of the ongoing investigation with regard to both charged and uncharged crimes."

When Tierney was asked if anything new surfaced to prompt the search, he said that investigations evolve.

"New information comes in, and as that new information comes in, it becomes necessary to take additional steps, and that is what we are doing," Tierney said. "But as prosecutors, we speak through indictments, so up and until and if that happens, we will talk. As for right now, we are not going to say anything, other than its part of an ongoing investigation."

Prosecutors previously revealed they seized hundreds of electronic devices from Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and Manhattan office following his arrest last July.

He used the devices to search for the deceased victims and their family members; the status of the investigation; for software that would assist in wiping or erasing data from computers and other similar digital devices and purchase digital masking and forensic wiping tools, prosecutors said.

The home is still occupied by Heuermann's wife and children -- even after their attorney said it was rendered unlivable due to the destruction of the initial search.

Heuermann's attorney did not not have a comment Monday in response to the new search. He is next due in court on June 18.

