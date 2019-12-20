Review: 'Cats' deserves 'special place in movie hell'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- I honestly cannot remember reviews for a major motion picture that were as bad or as brutal as the comments for "Cats". It's being called a, "astrophe," and worse. Rotten Tomatoes gives it a dismal 20% out of a 100, and I think that's beingIt's been said, "Time spent with cats is never wasted," but this new movie proves an unfortunate exception to that rule, because rarely has so much talent been squandered so completely. James Corden and Rebel Wilson are two of our funniest performers. Add a brilliant newcomer named Francesca Hayward plus a beloved veteran, Judi Dench, and the resultbe magical, but it, despite the best efforts of Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson, who sings "Memories," the show's signature song."Cats" remains a one hit wonder: a long musical with just this one truly memorable tune, and it comes deep in a deadly dull first hour that reminded me the original Broadway show has almost no plot. The slender story involves reincarnation: the idea that, "The most deserving cat will be reborn into another life so they can be who they've always dreamt of being."Idris Elba's character wants to short circuit the process - which is where Taylor Swift comes in. Much has been made of the superstar's very brief appearance, but she did co-write a new song, for the newcomer, Francesca Howard, to sing."Beautiful Ghosts" is not beautiful enough to save this one. There should be a special place in movie hell for a musical like this one because rarely, if ever, have so many big stars at the peak of their careers been used with sucha-clysmic results!