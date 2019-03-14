'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice faces deportation after prison release

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A reality TV star out of prison Thursday, but he will not be heading home to New Jersey."Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice was transferred directly to an immigration detention center and will be facing deportation to Italy.The transfer happened in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Giudice, the husband of Teresa Giudice, had been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.He moved from Italy to the U.S. as a child.He is a legal permanent resident, but he never became a U.S. citizen.He will have a hearing to appeal his deportation order at a later date.----------