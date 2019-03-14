Arts & Entertainment

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice faces deportation after prison release

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Giudice will be transferred to an immigration detention center.

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A reality TV star out of prison Thursday, but he will not be heading home to New Jersey.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice was transferred directly to an immigration detention center and will be facing deportation to Italy.

The transfer happened in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Giudice, the husband of Teresa Giudice, had been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

He moved from Italy to the U.S. as a child.

He is a legal permanent resident, but he never became a U.S. citizen.

He will have a hearing to appeal his deportation order at a later date.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseyteresa giudiceitalydeportationreal housewives
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reputed Gambino crime boss killed in front of SI home
2 women arrested after LI officer allegedly punched in head
Former NYPD cop, wife charged with dealing drugs out of LI home
'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of 83-year-old woman
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
NYC shoreline to be extended 2 blocks to combat climate change
Show More
Police: N.J. panhandler was carrying $500 purse, iPhone X
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in UWS apartment
NXIVM co-founder pleads guilty in New York sex slave case
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
More TOP STORIES News