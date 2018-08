Musician Eddie Vedder of the rock band Pearl Jam paid homage to late rock star Tom Petty in the In Memoriam segment of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday.Vedder performed the rock legend's 90s hit "Room at the Top."Among the stars who were paid tribute were Chuck Berry, Harry Dean Stanton, John Heard, Martin Landau, Glenne Headly, Roger Moore, Sam Shepard and Jerry Lewis.Petty died of an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. He was 66 years old.