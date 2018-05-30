ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' canceled by ABC, reruns pulled by other networks after Barr tweet on Valerie Jarrett

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Hulu and the Laff comedy channel said Tuesday they were pulling re-runs of Roseanne from their schedules.

Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.

On Tuesday night, Barr returned to Twitter to apologize again and to leave a message for her fans:


Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, reiterated Dungey's statement on Twitter.


Cast member Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene, also spoke out.


Emma Kenney, who played Harris, said she'd called her manager to quit the show and found out it was canceled.


Wanda Sykes, who worked as a consulting producer on the show, announced before the show was canceled that she would be leaving the show.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCABC Primetimetelevision
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News