u.s. & world

Naya Rivera search update: Search for missing 'Glee' actress turns to recovery operation at Southern California lake

Authorities were searching the waters of Lake Piru a day after Rivera's 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.
LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation after actress Naya Rivera went missing at Southern California's Lake Piru and her young son was found alone on a rented boat, authorities announced Thursday morning.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old Rivera is presumed dead in a tragic accident after a boating and swimming excursion that began about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"There's no evidence of foul play at this point," sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters at the scene. "This may well be a case of drowning."

Investigators said the former "Glee" star and her 4-year-old son made their way toward the north shore of the lake aboard the pontoon boat and did not return hours later as scheduled.

Sheriff's spokesperson describes efforts to find missing actress at Lake Piru
EMBED More News Videos

A Ventura County sheriff's spokesman said the search-and-rescue effort for missing actress Naya Rivera has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation.


A boat-rental employee went out on the water to search for them and found the child alone on the boat, sleeping. He was wearing a life vest, and an adult's vest was found on the watercraft, but his mother was nowhere to be seen.

A multi-agency search was launched, including divers in the water and drones and a helicopter in the air. Searchers temporarily suspended their efforts at about 10 p.m. due to hazardous conditions.

Hours after the search resumed by more than 80 personnel on Thursday morning, officials confirmed that Rivera was presumed dead. Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dyer said that did not change the intensity of the recovery operation.

At a brief news conference at the lake, Dyer said Rivera had been familiar with the popular destination for boaters and swimmers, which she had visited several times.

Rivera's 4-year-old son is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

Rivera played Santana Lopez, a singing cheerleader in the musical-comedy "Glee" that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. She appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsearchdrowningactortelevisionswimmingsouthern californiaboatingwater searchu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Bob Woodruff, son take viewers around the world in new NatGeo series
Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
Trump rally 'likely contributed' to COVID surge, official says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake
5 arrested in death of Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system to impact NYC, Tri-State
COVID NY: 20 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
Show More
COVID NY: Possible coronavirus exposure at Putnam grocery store
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
COVID News: Cuomo says malls could reopen on Friday, but not in NYC
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
COVID News: NJ announces $20 million in funding to combat hunger
More TOP STORIES News