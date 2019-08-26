Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day for domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year old singer, famous for the songs 'She Says,' and 'Collide,' assaulted a woman on Friday in the 'Aloft' hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

