It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.

Sony is releasing a mini console called PlayStation classic that will come loaded with 20 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and more.

The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system, the company says.

It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale December 3, 25 years after the original debuted.

