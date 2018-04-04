ENTERTAINMENT

Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' during 'beautiful Philadelphia day'

The April snow and rain in Philadelphia is not stopping Rocky.

Actor Sylvester Stallone posted a video of himself on the set of 'Creed 2' outside his motorhome trailer.

According to Stallone, it's the first day of filming.

"Well, here it is folks, on a beautiful Philadelphia day, but what's important is this is the first day of 'Creed 2,'" Stallone said. "I think Rocky is in this, so I'm ready to enjoy the day."
EMBED More News Videos

Sylvester Stallone has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles: "Keep punching Philly!"


Stallone recalls having a motor home on set 42 years ago, but back then it was in the back of a van.

"Progress is being made," Stallone says.

He then invites the viewer to take a look inside his trailer.

"Get out of the rain," he says.
EMBED More News Videos

January 20, 2015: Tourists meet Rocky on the Rocky steps.


However, once inside, like a quick left hook, he says "Keep punching" and blocks the camera's view, quickly ending the sneak peek behind the scenes of the latest 'Rocky' movie.

He captioned the video with "A very exciting day. The actors and production team have been waiting a long time for this film to start so ladies and gentlemen get ready to watch the fists start to fly!"

'Creed 2' is scheduled to be released in theaters in November.
EMBED More News Videos

November 6, 2015: It's been nearly 40 years since the first Rocky movie hit theaters and put Philadelphia in the national spotlight.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsylvester stallonerockyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee attend Harlem Week event
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Review: Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News