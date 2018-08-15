You can now have a new, extra sweet experience in New York City.The interactive art installation "Candytopia" opened to the public Wednesday on West 32nd Street near Penn Station. It is dedicated to our love of candy.The exhibit has a dozen rooms filled with famous paintings, celebrity portraits and even animals made out of jelly beans, Twizzlers and more.You can even take a dip in a giant marshmallow pool!Tickets cost $34. Candytopia runs through November 15th.----------