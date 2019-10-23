Arts & Entertainment

'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special

The cast of the 1980s sitcom "The Facts of Life" is reportedly getting back together for a holiday special.

People Magazine says Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn will star in Lifetime's holiday special "You Light up My Christmas" on Dec. 1.

Lifetime says the film will center around Fields' character, who returns home before Christmas and reconnects with an old love interest.

"The Facts of Life' was a spin-off of the popular show "Diff'rent Strokes."

Click here to take a step back in time and look through Eyewitness News archives in The Vault.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentreuniontelevisionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
NJ school on lockdown after shooting victim runs inside for help
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
Show More
Trailer hauling 5 cars, including Porsche, stolen in NYC
Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI
Diplomat: President Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for probe
Outrage in NJ town after slurs, urination at HS football game
Arrest made in fatal shooting of innocent man walking dog
More TOP STORIES News