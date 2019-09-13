ABC premieres

'The Office' star Kate Flannery talks preps for premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's getting down to the wire before the big premiere of "Dancing with the Stars!" No one knows that more than the stars, including Kate Flannery, who you might know best as "Meredith" from "The Office."

She took some time to speak about her training so far and her mystery pro dance partner.

In fact, there are a lot of mysteries heading into premiere night.

Flannery said that she is not allowed to reveal who her pro partner is, the style of her first dance, the song used for her first dance, or any details about her costume!

If we want to find that out, we'll just have to watch with the rest of America.

However, she'll have her boyfriend, his children, good friend, and even a co-star from "The Office" cheering her on.

As far as the competition goes, she thinks that James Van Der Beek of "Dawson's Creek" may be the one to beat.

CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE CAST HERE

Don't miss the premiere of season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday, September 16th at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
