Forky from 'Toy Story 4' stars in new series 'Forky Asks A Question' on Disney+

By and Marsha Jordan
Forky, the breakout star of "Toy Story 4," is getting his own series on the new Disney+ streaming service that's launching next week.

Actor Tony Hale said the opportunity to bring the humble spork-turned-toy character to life on screen was both amazing and overwhelming.

Hale said it was an easy decision when he was asked to continue voicing the character for the "Forky Asks A Question" series on Disney+.

"I'm crazy about this character and I'm crazy about Pixar," Hale said.

"Forky was made simply, he looks at things very simply and the shorts are very simple questions," Hale said about the new series.

Hale said the episodes are "done beautifully and they're funny and it's a very simple format much like him."

