Arts & Entertainment

'Goodfellas' anniversary: See original 1990 review by WABC's Joel Siegel

By Eyewitness News
New York (WABC) -- The Martin Scorsese classic "Goodfellas" hit theaters on Sept. 19, 1990.

It was an instant classic, and we've dug up the original Eyewitness News movie review by Joel Siegel. He loved it! (How could you not?)

There are so many great scenes and lines in that movie. What are some of your favorites?

We've included the original review below, as well a report from the film's opening screening from the night before.

Actor Robert De Niro caused a mob scene as he arrived for the opening at the Museum of Modern Art . Also on hand were actors Christopher Reeve, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Walken and funnymen Henny Youngman and Alan King.



For more vintage WABC-TV news coverage, CLICK HERE to check out our Eyewitness News Vault on YouTube.


For more vintage WABC-TV news coverage, CLICK HERE to check out our Eyewitness News Vault on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityvault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: The Opioid Crisis: WABC-TV Town Hall
Man accused of scouting NYC locations for terrorist attack
Man accused in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall due in court
Amber Alert: $20K offered in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing LI baby
$2 million NJ lottery winner hits big again with $250K prize
Raccoon attacks people, charges at police in New Jersey
Show More
Yankees pitcher placed on leave under MLB domestic violence policy
Elderly widow robbed of $5K for husband's headstone
Jersey City to partner with Via for on-demand bus service
2 more human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in NJ
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
More TOP STORIES News