'Goodfellas' anniversary: See original 1990 review by WABC's Joel Siegel

New York (WABC) -- The Martin Scorsese classic "Goodfellas" hit theaters on Sept. 19, 1990.It was an instant classic, and we've dug up the original Eyewitness News movie review by Joel Siegel. He loved it! (How could you not?)There are so many great scenes and lines in that movie. What are some of your favorites?We've included the original review below, as well a report from the film's opening screening from the night before.Actor Robert De Niro caused a mob scene as he arrived for the opening at the Museum of Modern Art . Also on hand were actors Christopher Reeve, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Walken and funnymen Henny Youngman and Alan King.