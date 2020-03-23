WEATHER ALERT
Working remotely? So are Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest!
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many of you are working remotely on Monday, and so are Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest!
Monday on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan, they will be practicing social distancing.
Kelly, Ryan and their guests will all be broadcasting from different remote locations.
Tune in Monday at 9 a.m. on Channel 7 to see what's in store.
