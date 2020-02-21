Gym worker robbed after hours inside Manhattan Equinox

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- A man was robbed at knifepoint inside a locker room at an Equinox gym on the Upper West Side.Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside the facility on 92nd and Broadway on February 2 at 2:50 a.m., during the gym's off hours.He confronted a 50-year-old man, threatened him, and took his keys and cigarettes.The man was working inside the men's locker room at the time of the robbery.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------