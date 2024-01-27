Mayor Adams to ride along with NYPD as NYC Council set to override veto on 'How Many Stops' act

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing even harder Saturday to convince the city council they should not override his veto on the "How Many Stops" act.

The "How Many Stops" act, supporters say would increase transparency with the NYPD by detailing police interactions with the public.

The mayor says officers don't have time to document every encounter.

To prove that point, he will ride along with police officers on Saturday.

The mayor and NYPD say they feel this will discourage members of the public from interacting with officers and cooperating with police.

They would have to enter information such as age, race, and gender.

Adams says he is in favor of this for more involved interactions, such as level 2 or 3 police stops, but not level 1. That would include asking someone if they have noticed anything suspicious.

The city council had overwhelmingly approved the "How Many Stops" act. They think it will help decrease racial profiling.

"What we said was while you are already doing what you do, just answer a couple of questions that will literally take a few seconds, that way we can all have the full picture," said Jumaane Williams, (D) NYC Public Advocate.

"It requires that for each report that has to be filed, I believe it's 11 separate things that need to be filled out," said Lisa Zornberg, City Hall Chief Counsel. "Not all of them are check the box."

The city council does apparently have enough votes for an override which could happen this coming week.

