NYPD releases body cam of officer pulling over NYC councilman Yusef Salaam

Police say Salaam was pulled over because of his windows' dark tints, which are a violation of state law.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released body cam video of an officer pulling over New York City Councilman Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated members of the Central Park Five.

It happened Friday night in Harlem.

The officer ended the stop after Salaam identified himself as a city councilman. Salaam says the officer never gave a reason for pulling him over and this is one of the reasons why he is not attending a police ride-along with Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday.

The NYPD released a statement commending the officers for what they called 'professional and respectful' conduct.

