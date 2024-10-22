Protesters call for legalization of sex work amid prostitution crackdown

Protesters call for legalization of sex work amid prostitution crackdown CeFaan Kim reports on community members staging a protest against "Operation Restore Roosevelt" in Queens.

Protesters call for legalization of sex work amid prostitution crackdown CeFaan Kim reports on community members staging a protest against "Operation Restore Roosevelt" in Queens.

Protesters call for legalization of sex work amid prostitution crackdown CeFaan Kim reports on community members staging a protest against "Operation Restore Roosevelt" in Queens.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Community members and advocates rallied in Queens on Tuesday calling for the legalization of sex work amid the prostitution crackdown on Roosevelt Avenue.

Those who gathered say the city is criminalizing people who are just trying to make a living.

Just last week, "Operation Restore Roosevelt" was launched by Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and North Corona. The goal of the operation was to address community concerns over prostitution, illegal brothels, unlicensed food vendors and food carts, retail theft, the sale of stolen goods and other issues.

"My secondary job is sex worker even with the income that I make," said Victoria Von Blaque. "Why? Because we live in New York City."

Blaque along with advocates acknowledged the initiative is a political stunt by Adams to divert residents attention from his recent indictment once again.

"We know that mayor Eric Adams has many indictments and he needs a distraction," added one supporter. "And we are not going to be used as that distraction."

Former State Sen. Hiram Monserrate -- in favor of the crackdowns -- noted illegal brothels have brought with them drugs and other crime.

"We asked the governor and the mayor for resources," added Monserrate. "These resources came not because we asked for it but because it was necessary. And we appreciate it. And so we repudiate this legalization campaign which is only gonna bring more criminality to our community."

Police openly admit they've been playing whack a mole for years. So this time they vow to stay for 90 days and flood the neighborhood with 200 officers.

An alleged illegal brothel was raided by the NYPD last night on Elmhurst Avenue.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



ALSO READ | Dashcam video of Belt Parkway crash captures alleged insurance scammers reversing into car