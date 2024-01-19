NYC Mayor Eric Adams vetoes controversial bill; critics argue move will hurt public safety

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has vetoed the City County's controversial How Many Stops Bill, which would require police to document interactions with the public.

Critics argue that while overall crime and violent crime are down under the Adams Administration, this move could threaten the progress made over the past two years.

Adams had until Friday to announce his decision to veto that bill, and another that bans solitary confinement in city jails.

Both were passed with veto-proof majorities at the end of last years session, over the mayor's objections. The How Many Stops Act passed with a 35-9 margin, with three abstentions.

The mayor has been aggressively messaging against the bill, and used Wednesday's search for the Queens stabbing suspect as an example of its impracticality.

The city released two videos against it on its social media, including a cartoon showing officers surrounded by piles of paperwork.

"By having officers spend time taking down additional, unnecessary information, the NYPD will have to spend more time on paperwork. Do we want our cops doing paperwork? Or police work?"

Before the council's first meeting of the new year, Speaker Adrienne Adams defended both, as she solidified council support to withstand the expected vetoes.

"The mayor - who will be charged with implementing this bill - is actively undermining and misinforming people, including new recruits," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. "This is a dangerous precedent being set. I have never seen this amount of deceptive practices and misinformation in all of my years," calling the mayor's arguments against the policing bill "asinine and insane."

The Legal Aid Society condemned Adams for vetoing the How Many Stops Act and called on the City Council to hold an immediate override vote.

"Police stops are at their highest level in nearly a decade, with the overwhelming majority of reported stops impacting Black and Latinx New Yorkers," said Jennvine Wong, Staff Attorney with the Cop Accountability Project at The Legal Aid Society. "Current laws allowing NYPD officers to interrogate and search any New Yorker without reporting the encounter have allowed these inequalities to flourish, and City Hall must take action to protect their vulnerable constituents and hold the NYPD to a higher standard of accountability. We are grateful to Speaker Adams for bringing this legislation forward and to the supermajority who voted for its passage. We condemn Mayor Adams' veto of this critical, common-sense legislation and urge the City Council to hold an immediate override vote to ensure that this Act, which will keep all New Yorkers safer and more informed, becomes law."

