Search for suspect after 2 men stabbed in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens on Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 7:30 a.m. at 134th Avenue and 161st Street.

A 74-year-old man was stabbed in the lower abdomen and a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the back.

They were both taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect, a man wearing a black jacket with a green hoodie, black pants, black Adidas sneakers with white stripes and a grey winter mask, fled on foot in an unknown direction.

This suspect in the attack is suspected of randomly slashing four people in the past two days, police say.

None of those attacks are life threatening

No arrests have been made and the motive is not yet clear.

Editor's note: Initial information from police indicated a man and woman were injured, not two men.

