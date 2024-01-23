Erik Duran, officer indicted in death of Eric Duprey during drug bust, set to appear in court

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD sergeant accused of hurling a cooler that led to the death of a man in the Bronx is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday.

Sergeant Erik Duran was indicted by Attorney General Letitia James in connection with the death of 30-year-old Eric Duprey during a drug bust.

On August 23, 2023, Duprey sold drugs to an undercover officer near Aqueduct Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the undercover officer threw a plastic cooler at Duprey's head as he tried to flee on his moped, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the moment the picnic cooler was tossed at Duprey, who was riding his moped the wrong way and on the sidewalk.

The father of two later died at the hospital.

Following Duprey's death, Duran was suspended without pay as the NYPD conducted an investigation.

"Sgt. Duran made a split-second decision that was predicated solely on his concern for the safety of others. Now he has become the latest victim of a legal system that treats honest hard-working cops as criminals and criminals as victims," President of Sergeants Benevolent Association Vincent Vallelong said.

A memorial bloomed at the scene where Duprey was struck by the cooler. Family and friends told Eyewitness News that regardless of what Duprey was doing, he did not deserve to die like this.

Justin Oliver was brought to tears after he saw the video showing the split second that ended his friend's life and left an NYPD sergeant suspended. In 2015, Eric Duprey moved to the Bronx from Puerto Rico. Oliver gave him a place to stay.

"He took care of his family...a lot of memories," said Oliver.

Police said the use of force was not consistent with their guidelines and an official said, "we don't train officers to pick up something and throw it at a suspect." The Medical Examiner's office ruled Duprey's death a homicide.

Duran's court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.

Black Lives Matter Greater NY issued a statement saying they will be present at court to encourage Duran to plead guilty.

