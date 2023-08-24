Suspect dies after being knocked off scooter by undercover officer in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect died after he was knocked off his scooter by an undercover officer attempting to arrest suspects for drug possession.

The man was fleeing the buy-and-bust sting when he was struck by the officer's cruiser on Aqueduct Avenue West around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He hit his head on the ground and later died at the hospital.

The actions of the undercover NYPD sergeant are now under internal investigation.

