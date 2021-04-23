Family & Parenting

Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York City (WABC) -- Today, we here at Eyewitness News are mourning a member of our family and a good friend.

Erik Paulsen, an engineer at Channel 7 for the past 18 years, died suddenly yesterday.

We so leaned on Erik -- not just for his ability to solve problems and fix things -- but also for his great humor and his creative talent.

He had a passion for storytelling -- and making films. And during this horrible pandemic, Erik didn't just keep us on the air every day, he also worked to help other creative people during these tough times, producing films that supported out-of-work Broadway actors.

He was always thinking of ways to be part of the solution.

He rode his bike everywhere. He loved to hike. He loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife.

We are stunned by Erik's death, and we will miss him so very much.

