Eris Brewery is 1st women-owned brewery in Illinois

Named after the Greek Goddess of Chaos, Eris Brewery is the first women-owned brewery and cider house in Illinois!

The name "Eris" comes from the goddess of chaos, known for disrupting a party by throwing a golden apple into it.

Co-owners, Katy Pizza and Michelle Foik, decided the name was fit for a company owned by women who made a splash in the industry with their popular cider!

"We celebrate the creative chaos that comes with breaking boundaries, trying new things and just having a good time doing it," Pizza said.

Eris is located in Old Irving Park and is constantly bustling with excitement. In addition to the brewery and cider house, Eris is also a restaurant with a full menu that caters to meat lovers, vegans, and vegetarians alike.

The brewery, cider house and restaurant breaks boundaries by creating a space for women in every aspect of their business.

"From the financing team to our architecture firm to the environmental remediation people to the electricians...there's women everywhere and they all made this happen!"

Eris Brewery and Cider House is located at 4240 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641.

