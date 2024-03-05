Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, sources say

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants are not placing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

A second straight tag for Barkley would have cost $12.1 million. But it also wouldn't have been openly embraced. Barkley has been adamant over the past 18 months about not wanting to be tagged.

Barkley, 27, played last season on an adjusted franchise tag that netted him $10.1 million after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a long-term deal.

General manager Joe Schoen had said last week at the NFL scouting combinethat a franchise tag for Barkley wasn't "off the table" because of the salary cap coming in higher than expected at $255.4 million for 2024.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back rushed for just 962 yards and six touchdowns for the Giants last season, missing three games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He had repeatedly expressed his desire to be a "Giant for life," but Barkley turned down an offer last season that would have guaranteed him approximately $23 million, a source told ESPN.

After the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft got off to an electric start with a career-best 2,028 total yards to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Barkley's career has been marred by injury. He has missed at least three games in four of the past five seasons, including most of the 2020 campaign because of a torn ACL.

Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Giants. He also has 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.