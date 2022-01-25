Teen charged with arson after Essex Card Shop fire in the East Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community comes together to support card shop destroyed in fire

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for allegedly setting the fire that burned through an East Village card shop earlier this month.

The boy, being hustled out of the Essex Card Shop by an older woman, was the last customer the manager saw before the flames erupted.

The suspect is not being identified due to his age, and further details have not been released.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
EMBED More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.


It all comes as the community bands together in an effort to save the family-owned small business that is now unrecognizable.

"Having your dreams burn down right in front of your eyes....it's hard," owner Saba Aslam said.

The Aslam family poured their hearts and souls into making their business different for decades, and that kind of New York City shop where you could find just about anything.

But from the ashes came something beautiful. Loyal customers posted, calling it a beloved institution and the heart and soul of the neighborhood.

So far, a GoFundMe has raised nearly $70,000, money they will use to rebuild.

RELATED | Bronx DA Darcel Clark to man who shot baby girl: 'You're not going to get away with it'
EMBED More News Videos

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york cityfiregood newscommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire raging at junkyard in NJ sends smoke into NYC
Several schools ditch masks after mandate overturned, appeal filed
Woman beaten, robbed in attempted rape in Queens
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
Critics to respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
Show More
Teen took action after child hurt in NJ bonfire explosion: Officials
COVID updates: Free rapid tests, face masks start to arrive from feds
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
Sorrow, grief sweep vigil in NYC after 2 officers shot, 1 fatally
More TOP STORIES News