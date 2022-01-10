Firefighters battle heavy blaze at high-rise building in East Village

The fire was reported Monday evening at a building on Avenue A.
It appears the fire is burning in a store on the first floor.
There are at least 100 firefighters on the scene.
So far no injuries have been reported.
The fire comes one day after the devastating fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead and dozens injured.
