Hospitals work to save critically injured after 19 killed, including 9 children, in Bronx fire

The fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building located at 333 East 181st in the Bronx
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Hospitals are desperately working to save the lives of more than a dozen people critically injured by smoke in a fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, in a Bronx apartment building.

About 200 firefighters battled the five-alarm fire that started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of Twin Parks North West apartment building at 333 East 181 Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

At least 44 people were injured, with 13 "clinging to their lives" in nearby hospitals. Several are intubated.

They are spread out among hospitals like Jacobi Medical Center, Westchester Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital/Cornell

Authorities worked through the night to confirm the names of at least a dozen of the victims.

They are cross-checking identities with those reported missing to confirm numbers.

The 19 people who were killed, including 9 children, were found in the stairwell on various floors of the building, and investigators will look into why the thick heavy smoke was able to travel to all floors, leaving victims unconscious.

Many of the victims are Muslim immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams urged all to seek help and assured their information would not be passed on to federal immigration authorities.

It is New York City's deadliest blaze in three decades.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro details the effort to rescue people from a burning building in the Bronx.



FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building.

Flames were confined to the apartment, and smoke alarms were operable, but the door was left open, allowing heavy smoke to spew out through the building.



Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger spoke with the man who lived in the apartment where the fire started.

"We was sleeping and then my kids were screaming saying fire, fire," Mamadou Wague said.

The fire started in Wague's third floor duplex, where he lives with his wife and eight kids, one of whom was trapped on a burning bed.

Josh Einiger has the latest developments on the tragic fire that left 19 dead, including 9 children at a building in the Bronx.



Wague has burns on his nose from when he leapt through the flames to rescue his daughter, who is burned but alive.
"I don't want anybody life -- I don't want to hear anybody dead in this fire, that's what I worry about," Wague said.

Firefighters arrived on site three minutes after the initial fire call and were met with fire in the hallway of the building.

Speaking to the resilience of the firefighters who battled the blaze, Mayor Adams said many of the firefighters' oxygen tanks eventually became empty and "they still went through the smoke."
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul hold an update after a catastrophic fire left at least 19 dead, including 9 children at a Bronx apartment building.



Residents described the events that unfolded as "traumatizing" as they escaped from the building during the fire.

At least 12 people, including eight children, are dead after a large house fire broke out in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. Jim Dolan has more on the tragic events.



"It was a lot of smoke so we had to stop at the sixth floor and we were able to get into a neighbor's home. We stayed there until the firefighters came and they were able to guide us out," apartment resident Fatima said.

Eyewitness News coverage of the Happy Land fire in which an arsonist killed 87 people at a NY club in 1990



New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is "horrified by the devastating fire."
She added, "My heart is with the loved ones of all those we've tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic FDNY firefighters. The entire state of New York stands with New York City."


Hochul was also on site where she noted that she spoke with a mother who lost her entire family in the fire and sent a message to the victims that "we will not forget you, we will not abandon you."
Dramatic video posted to social media show fire and smoke gushing out of multiple windows in the building.

Neighbors recorded video of massive smoke plumes and FDNY rescues during the deadly Jan. 9 apartment fire in the Bronx, New York City.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) estimates that portable electric heaters are involved in about 1,100 fires per year.

The National Fire Protection Association, claims space heaters were most often responsible for the home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two in five fires, as well as the vast majority of deaths (81%) and injuries (80%) in home fires caused by heating equipment.

This was the second major fire in the Bronx over the weekend. A four-alarm fire in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx that began early Saturday morning injured a firefighter and displaced three families.

Dozens of residents were out in the cold early Saturday after a fire tore through a building in the Bronx.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

