Ex-con arrested after man slashed in face in Times Square

A former convict has been arrested and charged with slashing another man in the face in Times Square late Sunday night.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. after the victim bumped into another man near West 46th Street and Broadway.

Police said the 41-year-old victim and the 33-year-old man he bumped got into an argument. The younger man then pulled out a knife and slashed the other man in the face.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Nestor Galindo, of Fairway, New Jersey. He's facing charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Court records show Galindo has 16 prior arrests, including assault, criminal sex act and fare evasion. He served nearly two years in state prison for a drug possession conviction and was released in July 2014.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

