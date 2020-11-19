Ex-NYC teacher, already accused of molesting girl in CT, facing child porn charges

Local and federal mug shots for John Mueser

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Federal charges were filed Thursday against a former teacher at one of New York City's most exclusive private schools who is already facing local charges for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old girl he was tutoring in Connecticut last year.

Authorities say 69-year-old John Mueser, of Tuckahoe, also had 1,500 images of child pornography on his phone.

"Announcements of charges like those we bring today should make anyone's stomach turn," the FBI's Bill Sweeney said. "Mueser allegedly induced his 7-year-old tutoring student to engage in sexually-explicit conduct and recorded it on his phone."

Top News: Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28

The investigation started after the father of the girl he was tutoring in Greenwich learned Mueser had inappropriate photos of her on his cell phone.

The father called police, and Mueser was initially arrested in April.

Mueser "induced a 7-year-old minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, used his iPhone to record the activity, and then transported the images from Fairfield County, Connecticut to Westchester County, New York," the federal criminal complaint said.

He appeared by video briefly before a federal magistrate, who remanded him into custody at the Westchester County Jail pending a December 16 hearing.

"John Meuser allegedly used his position of trust as a tutor to engage in unspeakable acts with a 7-year-old child," US Attorney Audrey Strauss said. "Alleged conduct such as Meuser's can inflict long-lasting negative effects on victims which no child should ever endure."

Also Read: Rapper seen on video with flamethrower on top of MTA bus in Brooklyn surrenders

Federal prosecutors believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Meuser previously worked at the Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, and the FBI provided a list of places he was employed over the last 30 years.

1. Riverdale Country School: Learning Lab Coordinator and Tech Integrator (approximately 39 years from 1981-2020)
2. Affiliated with Camp Riverdale of Education, Sports, and Fun Summer Camp (unknown time frame)
3. TCR-on-the-Hudson Day Camp: Tennis Club of Riverdale-College of Mount Saint Vincent (1997-2019)
4. Affiliated with Christ Church of Riverdale: Senior Church Warden (Unknown timeframe)
5. Private Tutoring within the Bronx, Westchester County, and Connecticut (Approximately 30+ years)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tuckahoewestchester countyfairfield countygreenwichnew york citybronxrapearrestchild pornographyteacher arrestedteachermolestationchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY adds micro-cluster zones, but COVID positivity rate drops
NYC schools closure could be 1st domino in reopening rollback
Woman pushed onto subway tracks by emotionally disturbed person, officials say
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
Outraged parents, lawmakers lash out over NYC school closure
Father gets lightning bolt haircut to match son's scars
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Show More
NJ high school winter sports competition to begin after New Year
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Coronavirus Live Updates: Hospitals overwhelmed, inmates help morgues
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
More TOP STORIES News