Ex-NYC teacher, already accused of molesting girl in CT, facing child porn charges

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Federal charges were filed Thursday against a former teacher at one of New York City's most exclusive private schools who is already facing local charges for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old girl he was tutoring in Connecticut last year.Authorities say 69-year-old John Mueser, of Tuckahoe, also had 1,500 images of child pornography on his phone."Announcements of charges like those we bring today should make anyone's stomach turn," the FBI's Bill Sweeney said. "Mueser allegedly induced his 7-year-old tutoring student to engage in sexually-explicit conduct and recorded it on his phone."The investigation started after the father of the girl he was tutoring in Greenwich learned Mueser had inappropriate photos of her on his cell phone.The father called police, and Mueser was initially arrested in April.Mueser "induced a 7-year-old minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, used his iPhone to record the activity, and then transported the images from Fairfield County, Connecticut to Westchester County, New York," the federal criminal complaint said.He appeared by video briefly before a federal magistrate, who remanded him into custody at the Westchester County Jail pending a December 16 hearing."John Meuser allegedly used his position of trust as a tutor to engage in unspeakable acts with a 7-year-old child," US Attorney Audrey Strauss said. "Alleged conduct such as Meuser's can inflict long-lasting negative effects on victims which no child should ever endure."Federal prosecutors believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.Meuser previously worked at the Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, and the FBI provided a list of places he was employed over the last 30 years.1. Riverdale Country School: Learning Lab Coordinator and Tech Integrator (approximately 39 years from 1981-2020)2. Affiliated with Camp Riverdale of Education, Sports, and Fun Summer Camp (unknown time frame)3. TCR-on-the-Hudson Day Camp: Tennis Club of Riverdale-College of Mount Saint Vincent (1997-2019)4. Affiliated with Christ Church of Riverdale: Senior Church Warden (Unknown timeframe)5. Private Tutoring within the Bronx, Westchester County, and Connecticut (Approximately 30+ years)