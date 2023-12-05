EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Taylor Swift is the newest star to join TidalWave Comics lineup

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at "Female Force: Taylor Swift" comic.

LOS ANGELES -- Taylor Swift is the newest star to join the "Female Force" lineup at TidalWave Comics.

This year, she's shattered touring, ticketing and streaming records. Taylor is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

The Era's Tour has been a cultural phenomenon and the most lucrative tour ever by a woman. The box office success of "Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour" was unlike any concert film that's ever hit theaters. And with the "Taylor's Version" album releases, Taylor came out on top as Spotify's Global Top Artist of the year.

What better subject to feature as a female force?

Written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by Ramon Salas, the 22-page comic, "Female Force: Taylor Swift" will chronicle the life and many eras of the entertainment powerhouse.

"Of course, Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book. She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent... and even he couldn't have written '1989,'" said Esquivel about the project.

The "Female Force" series focuses on remarkable authors, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists. Included in the lineup are Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey and more.

The comic will be accessible both digitally and in paperback, with an exclusive hardcover illustration by Marvel Comics artist Yonami, launching on Taylor's 34th birthday, December 13.