Explosions at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery caught on video

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple explosions caused by a vat of butane at a Southwest Philadelphia refinery resulted in a massive fire that continues to burn hours later, officials said.

According to Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy, the fire is contained but is not under control.

Nearby residents said there were many explosions that could be felt in South Jersey and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said they received reports of a vat burning around 4:05 a.m. Friday at the refinery on the 3100 block of Passyunk Avenue owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

According to Murphy, crews arrived on the scene to find the PES fire brigade already working.

Murphy said butane was burning inside the vat causing the explosions.

He said employees were working near the vat when it exploded at the refinery, but were not close enough to be injured. One employee complained of chest pains, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The fire department called for a third alarm bringing in 51 apparatus and 120 personnel. Murphy said the fire department regularly trains with the PES fire brigade.

A shelter-in-place for residents in the neighborhood has been lifted. There has been no call for evacuations and no other injuries have been reported.

The Platt Bridge was closed so officials could bring in fire equipment. It was reopened just before 6 a.m.

The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound was also closed for a time during the early hours.

