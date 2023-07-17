Extra Time: Gilgo Beach murders; NYPD names new commissioner

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the Gilgo Beach murder investigation with the help of a retired NYPD sergeant and investigative reporter Kristin Thorne.

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann had "over 200 guns" in his Massapequa Park home, more than double the number for which he had permits, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Monday.

In court on Friday, Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Heuermann had permits for 92 firearms.

Police on Monday were searching a second storage facility after they looked through one Sunday, expanding their search for physical evidence that could tie Heuermann to the three women he's charged with killing.

Investigative reporter Kristin Thorne added some new context to the killings, while retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone digs into the latest developments.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Edward Caban named first Latino NYPD commissioner

Giacalone also talks about the NYPD's newest commissioner Edward Caban. Caban was named New York City's first Latino police commissioner on Monday at the precinct where his own career first began. Caban has served as acting police commissioner since July 1 when Keechant Sewell announced she would step down. Caban called himself a true New Yorican - third generation, raised in the Bronx, with roots in Ponce. He and three of his brothers joined the department with their dad's encouragement.

MTA launches new program for free bus rides

Some New York City bus routes will soon no longer accept fares thanks to a new pilot program that will offer free rides on five routes. The program, which launches Sept. 24, will offer the free rides on one line in each borough for at least six months.

Weekend storms trigger landslides, flooding in New Jersey

Residents in New Jersey are still picking up the pieces Monday night after some communities were rocked by severe storms. Flooding in Warren County in the western part of the state on Sunday damaged homes and roads. Water rushed into houses and left behind a muddy mess. New Jersey has declared a state of emergency. Governor Phil Murphy toured the damage and spoke with residents in need on Monday morning.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

