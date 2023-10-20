Extra Time: Latest on Israel-Hamas crisis in the Middle East

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with new developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with new developments in the Israel-Hamas war and what we can expect from President Joe Biden's address to the nation on Thursday.

The president vows to get Americans and other civilians out of Gaza.

The U.S. State department is warning all of its embassies and consulates to review their security as the war between Israeli forces and Hamas intensifies.

The toll on human lives in Gaza is growing, with more than 3,700 people killed. Israeli defense forces now report that Hamas holds more than 200 people hostage in Gaza.

The plight of the hostages was the focus of a massive rally in Times Square.

Josh Einiger continued his live reporting from Israel, while Jim Dolan was in Times Square with more on the demonstrations.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

'Israel Friends' humanitarian aid

The non-profit organization 'Israel Friends' formed in a hurry to respond to the unfolding events overseas. The organization is on a mission to deliver critical, humanitarian aid on the ground. The founder of 'Israel Friends' joined us on Extra Time with more.

Jordan says they will hold 3rd vote for speakership

After House Republicans twice rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, it appears he will face a third floor vote -- although the timing is not yet clear. Thursday's back-and-forth discussions about a third vote add to the latest chaos in the speakership battle. Leaving the closed door meeting with Republicans, Jordan said that the House will vote again on his speaker bid for a third time. When asked about timing, he said he wanted to talk to the holdouts who are opposing him before moving forward.

