In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we look back at the day the lights went out and the lessons learned from the blackout of 2003.

Extra Time: Looking back at the Blackout of 2003

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For some New Yorkers, it still feels like yesterday.

It was on this date 20 years ago when the lights across New York City went out - leaving 50 million people without power across the Northeast.

The power was out for a total of 29 hours in the city, and up to four days for other places.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett looks back on the day the lights went out and the lessons learned.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

'From lights out to lights on': 20 years after the 2003 blackout

New York City is often referred to as the 'city that never sleeps.' On Aug. 14, 2003, however, a major power outage left about 50 million people across the Northeast in darkness - with New York City largely at a standstill.

August 14, 2003 is remembered as a hot, sticky summer day. The largest city in America is switched off at 4:11 p.m. - office workers poured into the streets, traffic lights went out and gridlock gripped the city.

Maui wildfire death toll climbs

Crews in west Maui are doing the devastating work of sifting through the ashes of incinerated homes and beloved landmarks as the death toll from the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years is still rising.

Georgia's Fulton County prepares for possible Trump indictment

In Georgia's Fulton County, barriers have been put up, the road in front of the county courthouse is closed and court case hearings have been encouraged to go virtual as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to soon announce charging decisions in her investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, ABC News reported.

