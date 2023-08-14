We take a look back at one of the defining moments in U.S. history: the blackout of 2003.

'From lights out to lights on': 20 years since the 2003 blackout

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is often referred to as the 'city that never sleeps.' On Aug. 14, 2003, however, a major power outage left about 50 million people across the Northeast in darkness, with New York City largely at a standstill.

Above, Bill Ritter and Liz Cho introduce coverage anchored by themselves 20 years ago. Below, watch a longer excerpt of our coverage.

August 14, 2003 is remembered as a hot, sticky summer day.

Subways were halted, lights were shut off, and New Yorkers were left completely powerless.

The blackout forced the evacuation of workers and players from Shea Stadium hours before the Mets-Giants game. It was the only major league baseball game affected by the blackout that stretched from the Northeast to Ohio and Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

