29-year-old man critically injured after being shot in neck in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a white tank top, grey shorts and black shoes.

They fled on East 183rd Street.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

