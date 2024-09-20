1 dead, 1 missing after 3-alarm fire tears through Paterson home

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire killed at least one person, and officials say another is missing, in Paterson, New Jersey on Friday morning.

The flames broke out on North 7th Street just after 2:30 a.m.

One woman described fleeing the fire with her pets. She said her dog alerted her to the fire.

Woman details fleeing a house fire with her pets in Paterson.

"He was barking so much, I got out of bed and I opened the door and all of the side of the house was on fire," she said. "I ran back in just to grab him and my cats and ran back out, and the whole walkway to get outside to the sidewalk was completely in flames. I couldn't get in front of the house, I had to wait in the back for the firefighters to come."

Seventeen people were displaced by the fire and unable to get back into their building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

