Nose of jet crashes through window of terminal at Teterboro Airport while taxiing

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The FAA is investigating after a business jet smashed through the window of a building at the main terminal of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey while the plane was taxiing.

Photos obtained by WABC show the nose of a jet that crashed through the window of a building at Teterboro Airport Thursday night after the crew reported possible brake failure.

Five people were on board when the Cessna Citation taxied into a line service building at the main terminal just after 10 p.m. According to FAA records, the aircraft is a 57-year-old Cessna 150 registered under the name Williams Kenneth J.

The flight had just arrived from Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida.

Airport operations were not affected.

"We are currently working with the FAA to collect information about the event to determine if it meets the criteria for an NTSB investigation," The NTSB said.

