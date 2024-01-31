Extra Time: What's next after NYC Council overrides vetoes; remembering Chita Rivera

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we unpack the NYC Council's decision to override two of Mayor Adams' vetoes, including the controversial 'How Many Stops Act.'

The 'How Many Stops Act' requires officers to record the apparent race, gender and ages of people they stop in so-called low-level encounters when police ask for information from people who aren't suspected of a crime.

This amounts to millions of encounters each year.

The NYPD says filling out a form for everyone is simply too time-consuming for officers, keeping them away from solving a crime.

But even more council members voted to override the mayor than voted for the bill in the first place.

Now the question is: what's next?

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett joined Extra Time with the details.

Why are there so many scaffolding in NYC?

You see them all over the city, so-called sidewalk sheds that block out the sun sometimes for years.

They happen to be mandated by the city to protect pedestrians during construction, but sometimes construction never happens.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine recently issued a report listing several properties in the city that have been shrouded in scaffolding from six to 13 years.

Levine calls the scaffolding an "epidemic" in Manhattan and says the system needs to be reformed.

Joining us is Levine to discuss more about the measures being taken to end this scourge.

Remembering Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera, the dynamic dancer, singer and actress who garnered 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, in a long Broadway career that forged a path for Latina artists and shrugged off a near-fatal car accident, died Tuesday. She was 91.

Rivera's death was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, who knew Rivera for years, has a look back at her life and legacy.

