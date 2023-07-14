Extra Time: Impact of FDA's approval of 1st over-the-counter birth control pill

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the FDA's approval of the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

The oral contraception Opill will be available without a prescription and without age restrictions.

The FDA decision comes months after advisers determined Opill is safe for most patients.

The FDA says the pill is also more effective than other non-prescription contraceptive methods.

Thursday's decision comes as dozens of states have sought to restrict access to birth control and abortion services.

We dig deeper into this topic with Dr. Aileen Gariepy who is the Director of Complex Family Planning at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

New York flooding response

Parts of New York are still reeling from the storm and massive flooding last weekend, and there's got more wet and hot weather on the way. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Orange and Rockland. Some call this a one in a thousand-year event. Hochul calls it the new normal. Is it global warming?

Andrew Kruczkiewicz from the Columbia University Climate School International Research Institute has more on that question.

NYC Council overrides mayor's veto on housing voucher bills

The New York City Council voted Thursday to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto of bills aimed at expanding housing voucher use, a move that the Adams administration says could cost the city $17 billion. Former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn has more on the vote.

FDNY Chief Kavanaugh on lithium-ion-batteries

One out of five civilians killed by fire this year in New York City died because of exploding lithium-ion batteries. That number far outpaces the number of deaths by this time last year. Now the FDNY is trying to fight this crisis. One way is through a new public service announcement to warn people of the deadly dangers of cheap batteries. This has all been spearheaded by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. She sat down with Bill Ritter.

