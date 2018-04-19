EYEWITNESS NEWS ARCHIVES

1993 Waco Siege: Watch Eyewitness News coverage

Watch archive footage from Eyewitness News coverage of the Waco Siege, which ended in a deadly FBI raid on April 19, 1993. (AP Ron Heflin)

Domenick Candelieri
WACO, Texas (WABC) --
A government raid on a compound near Waco, Texas in early 1993 caused a 51-day standoff between federal agents and members of a millennial Christian sect called the Branch Davidians.

On April 19, 1993, the Waco Siege ended in dramatic fashion when the FBI released a form of tear gas, which the FBI later found was flammable under certain conditions, that created fires and engulfed the compound, killing 75 people, including 25 children. These actions ignited heavy criticism on how the government handled the ordeal.

Eyewitness News pulled video from its archives to show you our coverage of the event the day after it happened. You can watch it in the video player above.

