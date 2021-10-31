Eyewitness News wins 17 New York Emmy Awards, including two new prestigious honors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a big night as Eyewitness News won 17 New York Emmy Awards, including two of the most prestigious honors.Vice President Of News, Chad Matthews, received the Emmy for News Excellence on behalf of Eyewitness News.The Overall Excellence award was presented to President & General Manager, Debra O'Connell, for WABC-TV.Both categories were new at this year's ceremony and honor entire organizations and the executives who lead them.Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett is the President of the New York Emmys and presided over the live-streamed virtual gala of the 64th annual celebration.Eyewitness News' coverage of the Jersey City shootout in December 2019 garnered it awards for Team Coverage and Morning Newscast - Larger Market (1-49).The station was awarded the Daytime Newscast Emmy for its work in June 2020 covering the protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and the Tri-State reopening from restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.The AccuWeather team took home the Weather - News (No Time Limit) Emmy for keeping its audience informed as a severe winter storm bared down on the region in December 2020.Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg was given the award for Talent: Anchor - Weather.Eyewitness News also nabbed the Weather - News (Single Shift) award for its coverage of Hurricane Isaias.7 On Your Side also garnered multiple awards.Danielle Leigh won the Investigative - Single Report Emmy for her work bringing to light the lack of smoke alarms in public housing facilities.Nina Pineda picked up the award for Politics/Government - News (No Production Time Limit) for her reporting on nurses working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic who were slammed with parking tickets.CeFaan Kim and photographer and editor Joshua Hartmann's coverage of high school teenagers' opinion on black lives matter notched the Teen (13-19) - News (Single Shift) Emmy.Joe Torres was honored with the Talent: Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent award for his in-person profile of Puerto Rico on WABC's Hispanic community affairs show "Tiempo."Reporter Shannon Sohn was recognized with the Emmy for Talent: Reporter - Transportation/Traffic for her work from above the Tri-State aboard Newscopter 7.Mike Marza's work on live reports at several important stories was highlighted with the Talent: Reporter - Live Emmy.Anchor Sade Baderinwa secured the Talent: Anchor - News award for her work behind the desk inside the Eyewitness News studio.Josh Einiger's profile of a barber who was cutting hair out of the back of a box truck grabbed the Emmy for Business/Consumer - News (Single Shift).WABC's short-form series of local storytelling Localish also received recognition for its work bringing to light the story of a musician turned medical student.----------