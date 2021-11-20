Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Protest of Kyle Rittenhouse verdict leads to 5 arrests in Queens; peaceful protest held in Brooklyn
Five people were arrested after protests in Queens broke out in reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Police looking for several people who witnessed New Jersey car fire
Police are looking for several people who witnessed a deadly car fire and crash in Leonia, New Jersey
AccuWeather: Cloudier and milder
Sunday will cloudier and milder .
