Eyewitness News at Noon Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this Friday.

Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend


We get a pause for the next day or so before another winter storm brings some icy conditions to the New York City metropolitan area. Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll start off the weekend dry, but a coastal system will bring some snow and ice to the area on Saturday night into Sunday.

Indoor dining is back in NYC - with limited capacity and hours


Indoor dining reopens for restaurants in New York City today, with capacity limited to 25 percent, and all eateries required to close at 10 p.m. It's been a cold winter for the city's restaurants. And for places like the Kellog Dinner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn it's been particularly tough. They couldn't set up outdoor dining because of construction, so they have been left with take-out only since indoor dining was closed in mid-December.

Cuomo, de Blasio at odds over vaccine distribution



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are once again at odds over vaccine distribution. De Blasio spoke out against Cuomo at a state budget hearing, saying the city's vaccine distribution, which includes the new Citi Field location, is getting slowed down by red tape in Albany. "Localities know what's best for them, counties, cities, towns know what's best for them and their people," de Blasio said. "Let our local leaders, elected leaders, and public health officials make decisions that work for them. The power has to go back to localities."

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores in NJ


Eight guns were seized and 14 people, three of them juveniles, are in custody after police pulled over a packed party bus in DUMBO, Brooklyn. The bus was returning to Brooklyn from Manhattan when officers pulled it over on Front Street at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Police say a total of 41 people were on the bus, and some of them were posing with handguns in pictures posted on social media, prompting the stop.

Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off 'Year of the Ox' in NYC


The 22nd NYC Lunar New Year Celebration Firecrackers Festival is kicking off the Year of the Ox! The celebration is being held at the American Legion Kimlau Memorial Square in Chatham Square by East Broadway in Chinatown. The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.

