Fake Yankee championship rings worth $2.4M seized by U.S. customs agents

The haul included 86 rings that would have been worth nearly $2.4 million if they were authentic.
The bogus valuables came from China and were bound for several locations in the Midwest.
ALSO READ | 'Positivity is Hard:' Gabby Petito's father speaks about daughter's disappearance
Other fake championship rings included the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals.
There's no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip