Fake Yankee championship rings worth $2.4M seized by U.S. customs agents

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

A shipment of fake sports memorabilia, including championship rings from the Yankees, were seized by U.S. customs agents.

The haul included 86 rings that would have been worth nearly $2.4 million if they were authentic.

The bogus valuables came from China and were bound for several locations in the Midwest.

ALSO READ | 'Positivity is Hard:' Gabby Petito's father speaks about daughter's disappearance
EMBED More News Videos



Other fake championship rings included the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals.

There's no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york yankeessportsfraud
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search continues for Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Man killed, 11-year-old among injured in Bronx barbecue shooting
Hochul announces plan to address school bus driver shortage
Powerball drawing yields no winner, lottery jackpot at $472M
AccuWeather: Less humid
COVID News: After FDA panel vote on booster shots, CDC panel to meet
Show More
East Harlem school goes remote after nearly 2 dozen COVID cases
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Police save infant thrown from balcony in New Jersey
Man drowns, others rescued in rough waters off Jersey Shore beaches
Arrest made after man kicked woman down NYC subway escalator
More TOP STORIES News