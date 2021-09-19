Fake Yankee championship rings worth $2.4M seized by U.S. customs agents

A shipment of fake sports memorabilia, including championship rings from the Yankees, were seized by U.S. customs agents.The haul included 86 rings that would have been worth nearly $2.4 million if they were authentic.The bogus valuables came from China and were bound for several locations in the Midwest.Other fake championship rings included the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals.There's no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.----------